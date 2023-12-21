Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Family Legacy Inc.

Family Legacy Inc. cut its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up 2.5% of Family Legacy Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on AJG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.00.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $276,414.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $477,529.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $276,414.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,529.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $4,840,561.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,497,698.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,038 shares of company stock valued at $8,034,172. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:AJG traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $220.61. The company had a trading volume of 188,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,304. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $174.45 and a 1 year high of $254.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.15%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

