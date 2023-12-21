Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.71

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.71 and traded as low as C$6.35. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit shares last traded at C$6.48, with a volume of 131,490 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AX.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Laurentian lowered Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Price Performance

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$680.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.30, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

(Get Free Report)

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.