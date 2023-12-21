Arweave (AR) 24-Hour Volume Tops $72.51 Million

Arweave (AR) traded up 14.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 21st. Over the last week, Arweave has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.53 or 0.00023822 BTC on major exchanges. Arweave has a market capitalization of $689.22 million and approximately $72.51 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,202.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.82 or 0.00528965 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.58 or 0.00112174 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000296 BTC.
About Arweave
Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,454,185 coins. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org.
Arweave Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.