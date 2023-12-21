Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.19

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.19 and traded as high as $14.04. Asahi Kasei shares last traded at $14.01, with a volume of 16,627 shares trading hands.

Asahi Kasei Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average is $13.20. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 0.67.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures and sells chemicals. It offers caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, polyethylenes, polyethylenes powder, PMMA resin, polystyrene, polybutadiene rubbers, styrene/butadiene rubbers, clear styrenic copolymer, styrenic thermoplastic elastomer, hydrogenated styrenic elastomers, membranes and systems, functional materials, foams, purging compound, polyisocyanates, polycarbonatediol, aluminum paste, latex, photopolymers and platemaking systems, films, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene.

Further Reading

