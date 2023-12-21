ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.19

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.19 and last traded at $9.17, with a volume of 1507509 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average of $8.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.18.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,745,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,418,840 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in ASE Technology by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,622,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356,373 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in ASE Technology by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,456,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,295 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ASE Technology by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,006,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in ASE Technology by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,879,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

