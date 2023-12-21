ATEX Resources (OTCMKTS:ECRTF) Trading 1.8% Higher

ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. 11,704 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

ATEX Resources Trading Up 33.9 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.54.

ATEX Resources Company Profile

ATEX Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. Its flagship property is the Valeriano copper gold project is located in the Chile's prolific El Indio Mineral Belt. The company was formerly known as Colombia Crest Gold Corp. and changed its name to ATEX Resources Inc in February 2019.

