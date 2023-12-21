Avalanche Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.81 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $46.10 or 0.00105127 BTC on exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $16.85 billion and $1.81 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00026001 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00020921 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008036 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005811 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 433,496,580 coins and its circulating supply is 365,463,670 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

