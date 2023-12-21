Awakn Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Trading 7.1% Higher

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF – Get Free Report) rose 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 39,737 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 26,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Awakn Life Sciences Stock Down 14.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16.

Awakn Life Sciences Company Profile

Awakn Life Sciences Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in the researching, developing, operations, and delivering of psychedelic therapeutics to treat addiction and other mental health conditions in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company has a collaboration agreement with the University of Exeter for exploring the use of ketamine-assisted therapy to treat Severe AUD.

