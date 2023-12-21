BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.73

Shares of BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.73 and traded as low as $0.72. BAB shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 1,306 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $5.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73.

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter. BAB had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 14.49%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. BAB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.68%.

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products.

