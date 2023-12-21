Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Trading Up 0.2%

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 83.60 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 83 ($1.05). Approximately 84,302 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 217,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.80 ($1.05).

Bakkavor Group Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.26, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £480.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,150.00, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 86.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 93.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bakkavor Group

In other news, insider Simon Burke purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £14,700 ($18,591.12). Insiders own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Bakkavor Group Company Profile

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the preparation and marketing of fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, dips, salads, soups, sauces, burritos, stir-fries, food-to-go products, salads, sandwiches, wraps, and bakery products.

