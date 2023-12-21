Balanced Commercial Property (LON:BCPT) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Balanced Commercial Property (LON:BCPT – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 71 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 71.60 ($0.91). Approximately 1,263,474 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 1,264,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.80 ($0.91).

Balanced Commercial Property Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £508.62 million, a P/E ratio of -258.93 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 66.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 68.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.65.

Balanced Commercial Property Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a GBX 0.44 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. Balanced Commercial Property’s payout ratio is currently -1,785.71%.

Balanced Commercial Property Company Profile

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

