Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.84 and last traded at $14.80. Approximately 187,563 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 399,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BALY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Bally’s from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Bally’s from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Bally’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

Bally’s Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $13.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.06.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $632.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.49 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bally’s news, Director Jaymin B. Patel bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.84 per share, with a total value of $88,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,236.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robeson Reeves acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $188,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,662.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaymin B. Patel acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.84 per share, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,624 shares in the company, valued at $297,236.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $448,791. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bally’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BALY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bally’s by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,166,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,819,000 after buying an additional 833,636 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Bally’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Bally’s by 1,363.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after buying an additional 460,680 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC boosted its position in shares of Bally’s by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 1,238,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,266,000 after purchasing an additional 307,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bally’s by 648.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 310,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 268,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

