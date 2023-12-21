Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

BLX stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.70. 200,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,815. The firm has a market cap of $897.23 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.91. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $25.73.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $71.78 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $630,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $976,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 307,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 35,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

