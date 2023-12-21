Bausch Health Companies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 14,409 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 93% compared to the average volume of 7,449 call options.

BHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHC traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,594,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,102. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.97. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,124.72% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. Analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

