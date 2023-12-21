Beldex Price Tops $0.0462 on Major Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0462 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $273.46 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,242.50 or 0.05111435 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00108370 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00026380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00021252 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00014174 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00008076 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,859,113 coins and its circulating supply is 5,913,119,113 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

