Berkshire Hathaway Inc Acquires 1,626,983 Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-A) Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-A – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,626,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.85 per share, for a total transaction of $97,374,932.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 240,160,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,373,586,294.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,743,124 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.26 per share, for a total transaction of $105,040,652.24.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,200,799 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $181,005,183.45.

On Monday, December 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,149,802 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.91 per share, for a total transaction of $122,345,231.82.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,040,067 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,576,224.35.

On Monday, October 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,686,368 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $105,903,910.40.

On Monday, October 2nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,596,922 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $41,040,895.40.

On Friday, September 29th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 3,215,554 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $82,961,293.20.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,352,264 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $34,739,662.16.

On Monday, September 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,415,633 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $37,330,242.21.

On Friday, September 22nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,333,730 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $35,743,964.00.

Berkshire Hathaway Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BRK-A traded down $2,740.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $540,999.98. 7,699 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $534,393.61.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

