Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-B) Shares Up 0.6%

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $362.55 and last traded at $361.80. 2,819,491 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $359.65.

Berkshire Hathaway Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $351.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.41.

Insider Activity at Berkshire Hathaway

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,415,633 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $37,330,242.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,246,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,831,286.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 8,077,036 shares of company stock valued at $474,830,550 and sold 8,914,103 shares valued at $231,816,057.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

