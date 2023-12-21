Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3,832.20

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,832.20 ($48.47) and traded as high as GBX 4,450 ($56.28). Bioventix shares last traded at GBX 4,350 ($55.01), with a volume of 6,353 shares traded.

Bioventix Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £225.77 million, a PE ratio of 2,774.68 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,844.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,820.08.

Bioventix Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a GBX 90 ($1.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Bioventix’s previous dividend of $62.00. Bioventix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9,620.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bioventix Company Profile

In related news, insider Bruce Hiscock acquired 17 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,977 ($50.30) per share, for a total transaction of £676.09 ($855.05). 9.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications; and Pyrene (HOP-G) ELISA kit to monitor human exposure to industrial pollutants.

