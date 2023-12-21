Bitcoin Cash 1-Day Volume Hits $232.92 Million (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $4.51 billion and $232.92 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $229.99 or 0.00528312 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,532.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.17 or 0.00112950 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00021102 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,590,762 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

