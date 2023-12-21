Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.95

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.95 and last traded at $35.95, with a volume of 179 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.
Bitcoin Group Stock Up 28.4 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.77.
About Bitcoin Group
Bitcoin Group SE, an investment holding company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.
