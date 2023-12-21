Bitcoin Private Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00067910 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00037957 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00022482 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000636 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

