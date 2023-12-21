Bitcoiva One Day Trading Volume Tops $663,806.63 (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Bitcoiva coin can now be bought for $10.67 or 0.00024567 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoiva has a market cap of $171.24 million and $663,806.63 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoiva has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,441.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.94 or 0.00531615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00112852 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00022313 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000581 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Profile

Bitcoiva (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 10.56717606 USD and is up 1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $583,740.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

