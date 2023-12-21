Bitcoiva Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $182.47 Million (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. Bitcoiva has a market cap of $182.47 million and $751,801.27 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be bought for $11.37 or 0.00025727 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,202.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.82 or 0.00528965 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.58 or 0.00112174 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00023822 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000562 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoiva

Bitcoiva (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 10.56717606 USD and is up 1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $583,740.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

