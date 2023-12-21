BITICA COIN (BDCC) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $157,892.25

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $157,892.25 and approximately $138,569.82 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 58.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00017235 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,908.37 or 0.99984449 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00012069 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00010222 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003553 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BDCC is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,039,100,261 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.00001016 USD and is down -12.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $138,641.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.