BitShares Reaches Market Cap of $12.15 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 21st. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. BitShares has a total market cap of $12.15 million and $149,564.14 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002177 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001754 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000994 BTC.

About BitShares

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.