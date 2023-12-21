BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund (NYSE:HYT) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.70

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.70 and traded as high as $9.34. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 456,320 shares.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.82.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Finding new technology to invest in: A guide
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.