BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund (NYSE:HYT) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.70

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.70 and traded as high as $9.34. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 456,320 shares.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.82.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYT. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,755,000 after purchasing an additional 189,527 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,715,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 508,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 37,326 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

