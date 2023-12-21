Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Declares Dividend of $0.10

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.103 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BGX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,709. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $11.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.41.
About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
