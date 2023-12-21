Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Declares Dividend of $0.10

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.103 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BGX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,709. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $11.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 1.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 148,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 61,826 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $651,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 267.6% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 27,192 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 4.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

