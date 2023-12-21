Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises 1.6% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in Blackstone by 1.6% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at $105,804,963.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BX. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Blackstone

Blackstone Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE BX traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.10. 744,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,824,337. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $130.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.88 and its 200-day moving average is $102.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.