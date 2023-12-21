Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM) Plans $1.00 Dividend

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, January 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Bluerock Homes Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BHM traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.50. 9,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,371. Bluerock Homes Trust has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bluerock Homes Trust

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bluerock Homes Trust stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.39% of Bluerock Homes Trust worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

About Bluerock Homes Trust

The Company owns and operates high-quality single-family properties located in attractive markets with a focus on the knowledge-economy and high-quality of life growth markets of the Sunbelt and Western United States. The Company's principal objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns on investments where it believes it can drive growth in funds from operations and net asset value by acquiring pre-existing single-family residential units, developing build-to-rent communities, and through Value-Add renovations.

