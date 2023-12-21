BMO Capital Markets Boosts Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target to C$3,600.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3,500.00 to C$3,600.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on Constellation Software from C$3,250.00 to C$3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,850.00 to C$3,150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,300.00 to C$3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities set a C$3,250.00 target price on Constellation Software and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$3,000.00 to C$3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3,316.67.

TSE CSU traded up C$32.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$3,223.80. 8,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,278. Constellation Software has a fifty-two week low of C$2,084.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$3,359.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.42. The firm has a market cap of C$68.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3,048.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2,852.70.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$29.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$20.26 by C$9.57. The company had revenue of C$2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.92 billion. Constellation Software had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Analysts predict that Constellation Software will post 104.60832 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

