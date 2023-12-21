BNB (BNB) Trading 7.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BNB (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 21st. BNB has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion and approximately $1.18 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BNB has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $271.90 or 0.00618094 BTC on major exchanges.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,694,333 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 151,694,506.6847878. The last known price of BNB is 257.53488518 USD and is up 1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1899 active market(s) with $979,044,666.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

