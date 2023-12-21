Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Shares Down 1%

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.29 and last traded at $21.40. Approximately 1,745 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 17,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.62.

BTVCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 865 ($10.94) to GBX 870 ($11.00) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Britvic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Britvic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5477 per share. This is an increase from Britvic’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

