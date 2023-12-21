BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.91

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.91 and traded as high as C$2.94. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$2.87, with a volume of 383,355 shares.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.
BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.
