Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 331.4% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADI. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.17.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Analog Devices stock traded up $4.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $196.65. The company had a trading volume of 333,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373,729. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.61. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $202.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.