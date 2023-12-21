Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLR stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.86. The company had a trading volume of 96,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,781. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $139.35. The company has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 170.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

