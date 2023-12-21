Cambria Africa (LON:CMB) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Cambria Africa Plc (LON:CMB – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00). Approximately 100,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,262,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.22 ($0.00).

Cambria Africa Trading Down 6.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.25.

Cambria Africa Company Profile

Cambria Africa plc is a principal investment arm of Ventures Africa Limited. It was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Douglas, Isle of Man with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

