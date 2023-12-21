Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $22.34

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.34 and traded as high as $23.60. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at $23.60, with a volume of 605 shares changing hands.

CDUAF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. TD Securities upgraded Canadian Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

