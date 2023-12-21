Capital Gearing (LON:CGT) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4,520.09

Shares of Capital Gearing (LON:CGT – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,520.09 ($57.17) and traded as high as GBX 4,615 ($58.37). Capital Gearing shares last traded at GBX 4,615 ($58.37), with a volume of 57,144 shares trading hands.

Capital Gearing Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,239.13 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,522.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,540.35.

About Capital Gearing

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by CG Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio the fund primarily invests in government bonds.

