Card Factory (LON:CARD) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $100.25

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 100.25 ($1.27) and traded as high as GBX 106.66 ($1.35). Card Factory shares last traded at GBX 105.80 ($1.34), with a volume of 378,702 shares.
Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.58) target price on shares of Card Factory in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.
Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. It provides greeting cards, celebration essentials, and gifts through cardfactory stores retail and cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through printcraft stores and online businesses.
