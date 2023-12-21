Cardano Reaches Market Cap of $21.93 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $21.93 billion and $971.98 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001408 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,252.43 or 0.05111859 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00108702 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00022089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00025687 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00014101 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007957 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,469,543,874 coins and its circulating supply is 35,347,145,735 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

