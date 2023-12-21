Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share.

CCL traded up $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $19.30. The company had a trading volume of 37,745,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,374,316. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average of $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $19.55.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.72.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at $12,486,481.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 107,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 13,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 50,671 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

