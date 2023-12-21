Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 7.1 %

CCL traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.36. 40,481,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,397,031. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.38. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 2.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Redburn Partners upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,486,481.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,337.1% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 915.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Featured Articles

