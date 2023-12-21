CashBackPro Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last Week (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. During the last week, CashBackPro has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CashBackPro token can currently be purchased for about $4.48 or 0.00010167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CashBackPro has a total market cap of $457.27 million and $594,962.97 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005257 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00017108 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,083.53 or 0.99979930 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00011934 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About CashBackPro

CBP is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 102,000,000 tokens. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 102,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 4.48243071 USD and is down -4.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $719,047.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

