CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.86. Approximately 39,275 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 550% from the average daily volume of 6,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.
CBB Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average is $10.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.51.
CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.47 million during the quarter.
CBB Bancorp Announces Dividend
CBB Bancorp Company Profile
CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.
