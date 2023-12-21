CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.86. Approximately 39,275 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 550% from the average daily volume of 6,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

CBB Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average is $10.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.51.

Get CBB Bancorp alerts:

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.47 million during the quarter.

CBB Bancorp Announces Dividend

CBB Bancorp Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. CBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.59%.

(Get Free Report)

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.