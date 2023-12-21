CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0547 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $44.09 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005130 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00017223 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,939.58 or 1.00005195 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00012117 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00010140 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003550 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05310497 USD and is up 1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $2,546,555.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.