Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.49

Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and traded as high as $6.14. Centerra Gold shares last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 449,543 shares.
Centerra Gold Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.70.
About Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Centerra Gold
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Finding new technology to invest in: A guide
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.