Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Trading Up 7.6%

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) was up 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.45 and last traded at $7.40. Approximately 38,831 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 155,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNTA shares. Morgan Stanley raised Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.54. The stock has a market cap of $726.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.