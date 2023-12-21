Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Trading Up 7.7%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.18 and last traded at $11.14. 1,247,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,398,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Century Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $545.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.30 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Aluminum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CENX. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 10.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Century Aluminum by 26.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 114,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Century Aluminum by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Aluminum

(Get Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.