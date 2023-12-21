China Overseas Land & Investment (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Trading Up 3%

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.66 and last traded at $8.66. 255 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

China Overseas Land & Investment Trading Up 2.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.21.

China Overseas Land & Investment Company Profile

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations in the People's Republic of China and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments.

