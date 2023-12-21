Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) shot up 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.78 and last traded at $3.78. 545,132 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,929,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLNE. Raymond James raised Clean Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CLNE

Clean Energy Fuels Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.17 million, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 21.56% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $95.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.91 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLNE. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 200.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

(Get Free Report)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.